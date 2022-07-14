Altra to host 5th Annual Raise Your Glass Fundraiser for United Way

Altra Federal Credit Union will host its 5th Annual Raise Your Glass Fundraiser on Wednesday, July 20, at The Greenhouse at Bittersweet in La Crosse.

The tasting fundraiser is part of Altra’s month-long campaign to raise funds to benefit Great Rivers United Way. Attendees will enjoy samplings from some of the Coulee Region’s best chefs, brewers, distillers, and vintners.

In addition to samplings, there will be a bottle raffle, online auction and live music by Fly Casual. Attendees may purchase a glass or bottle of their favorites as well as enjoy a signature cocktail, of which all sales will be donated to GRUW.

Complete details can be found by visiting Altra’s website on the events and seminars page under the About Us tab. A limited number of tickets are still available and can be purchased online.

The money raised will allow Great Rivers United Way to provide critical funding to 52 programs offered by 26 nonprofit partners that help individuals, families, and children right here in the Coulee Region.