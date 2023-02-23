Altra Federal Credit Union will host a free event for home buyers from 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at its Operations Center located at 1700 Oak Forest Drive in Onalaska.

The event will allow attendees to speak one-on-one with industry professionals about the home-buying process. In addition to learning about Altra’s pre-approval process and loan choices, they’ll get answers from home inspectors, builders, realtors and more.

“Purchasing a home is a big life decision,” said Craig Sacia SVP, Lending at Altra. “Let our trusted experts help you get into a home that’s right for you.”

The event is set up to help purchasers make informed decisions regardless of where they are in their home-buying journey. Attendees will receive a home buying guide and learn about the Altra Home app.

To attend this free event, register online at www.altra.org by March 3. Complementary appetizers and refreshments will be served, and attendees can register for door prizes.