Alva Myrdal is a prominent name in the nuclear disarmament movement. A Swedish sociologist and diplomat, she also was a politician and a cabinet member. In 1982, she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for actively working to persuade the superpowers to disarm and for her fight to get nuclear-free zones in Europe. From 1990-1995, she was the head of UNESCO’s social science section and then was appointed the Swedish ambassador to India. In addition to the Nobel Peace Prize, she also received the Jawaharlal Nehru Award for Global Understanding. She was a major participant in the establishment of the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, an organization that exists today and is dedicated to researching conflict, armament, arms control and disarmament. The data the institute provides is available to policy makers, the media, researchers and the public. Myrdal wrote the 1976 book, The Game of Disarmament, in which she expressed her profound disappointment at the reluctance of the USA and the USSR to disarm.
