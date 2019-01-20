The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Wisconsin Chapter will host a community forum on Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia at 1 p.m. Jan. 30 at Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St..
The forum will provide an opportunity for residents of all ages to to ask questions about the disease, share their personal experiences, learn about available resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease. Light refreshments will be provided.
To register for the forum, call 1-800-272-3900.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.