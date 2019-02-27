The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Wisconsin will host a community forum at 1 p.m. March 28 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center, 1433 Rose St.
The forum is open to residents of all ages to ask questions about the disease, share experiences, learn about resources and discover volunteer opportunities to support families affected by the disease.
“We understand the importance of Alzheimer’s disease care and support programs and services in the La Crosse community,” said Laurie Schill, executive director for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Wisconsin Chapter. “Community Forums are hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association in communities across the country, where families are invited to come together with association staff, partners and volunteers to mobilize our community in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease.”
Refreshments will be provided. Registration is requested by calling 800-272-3900.
