Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hosting free virtual conference

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) will host a free virtual Alzheimer’s educational conference for Wisconsin residents from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CST on Wednesday, Aug. 24, as part of its 2022 national Educating America Tour.

The conference, which is open to everyone, will allow participants to learn from health and caregiving experts in the field of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. To register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour.

“Knowledge is a useful and powerful tool that can help make any situation easier to navigate, especially something as challenging as caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s President & CEO. “Connecting families with useful, practical information and support that can help them now and be better prepared for the future is what this conference is all about. Whether Alzheimer’s is affecting your family, you are a caregiver or just want to learn more, you can participate in this free virtual conference from the comfort of your home or office.”

Sessions during the AFA virtual conference will include:

Early Detection and Reducing the Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver

Safety at Home

For more information or to register, go to www.alzfdn.org/tour. Those who cannot participate in the virtual conference or have immediate questions about Alzheimer’s disease can connect with licensed social workers seven days a week through AFA’s National Toll-Free Helpline by calling 866-232-8484 or web chatting at www.alzfdn.org by clicking the blue and white chat icon in the right-hand corner of the page. The web chat feature is available in more than 90 languages