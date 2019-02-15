The Alzheimer’s Association has scheduled several family and community education programs, including Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body from noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 1433 Rose St. in La Crosse.
The workshop will cover four lifestyle habits associated with healthy aging — cognitive activity, physical health and exercise, diet and nutrition and social engagement.
A workshop titled Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 13 at the Black River center.
During the middle stage of dementia, the person with the disease often starts to exhibit behaviors that that challenge caregivers.
Attendees will learn to identify common triggers for dementia-related behaviors, assess challenging behaviors and list strategies to address dementia-related behavior.
A new program, called 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, explores common warning signs of Alzheimer’s and will take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 20, also at Black River Beach.
The free program will describe common signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia, explain the importance of early detection offer tips for how to approach someone about memory concerns, detail possible tests and assessments for the diagnostic process and identify Alzheimer’s Association resources.
To register, call the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center at 608-789-8640.
