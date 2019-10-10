Participants of the Alzheimer's Association "Walk to End Alzheimer's" on Sept. 14 raised $75,000 to date to aid in the care, support and research programs of the Alzheimer's Association.
Fundraising will continue duringthe next few months as walkers forward additional donations.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Donations can still be made and may be directed to the Alzheimer's Association Madison office at 2820 Walton Commons Lane, Madison, WI 53718, designated as contributions to the "Walk to End Alzheimer's, La Crosse."
Online donations can be made through Dec. 31 at alz.org/wi.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.