Alzheimer's drug shows promise but side effects of potential concern

A new drug has been cleared for select Alzheimer's patients, the infusions designed to slow cognitive decline.

On Jan. 6, the FDA granted accelerated approval for the use of lecanemab, a monoclonal antibody that works by removing amyloid plaques from the brain. A phase three trial with around 1,800 patients found the treatment reduced clinical decline by 27% over 18 months, as compared to a placebo.

"Amyloid is one of the key proteins involved in Alzheimer's disease. It's thought that by removing amyloid from the brain, you will slow down the rate of progression of the disease," explains Dr. Ronald Petersen, neurologist and director of the Mayo Clinic Alzheimer's Disease Research Center. "Now, importantly, it doesn't stop the disease. It doesn't make people better, but it will slow down the rate at which the disease progresses so people remain functional for a longer period of time."

While there is no cure for Alzheimer's disease, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America on Friday expressed "hope and optimism that we are gaining ground in the fight against Alzheimer’s," and that lecanemab "will make a positive difference in the lives of individuals and families affected by Alzheimer’s disease."

Alzheimer's, the leading cause of dementia, affects some six million individuals nationwide, and 55 million worldwide. The disease, projected to impact 139 million people globally by 2050, can impair memory, decision making, thinking, and ability to carry out tasks, as well as causing changes in disposition or behavior.

The disease also has repercussions for life expectancy, with an average survival rate of three to 11 years post diagnosis, though some patients may live 20 years or more, per Mayo Clinic.

The phase three data, Petersen says, "Shows that we now may have the ability to actually modify the underlying disease process. Heretofore, we've had symptomatic drugs for Alzheimer's disease, but they do not actually get at the underlying disease process. Drugs like lecanemab now actually alter the disease process itself and will slow down the rate of progression. That's a major step forward."

A previous Alzheimer's drug, aducanumab, was granted conditional approval by the FDA in 2021, a controversial decision as an FDA advisory panel voted against the decision due to questions of actual efficacy. Medicare only covers the treatment for patients enrolled in a clinical trial.

Lecanemab, which is given intravenously, is designed only for Alzheimer's patients with mild cognitive impairment or dementia, and is not without side effects. Study participants experienced brain swelling at a rate of 12.5%, significantly higher than the 1.7% in the placebo group, though only 2.8% experienced symptoms such as headache or confusion.

Instances of brain hemorrhages (bleeding) were also more prevalent among those who received the drug, at 17% compared to 8.7%, with the greatest side effect being dizziness.

Overall, the rate of either brain swelling or bleeding was twice as high for treated patients, at 21.3% versus 9.3% of those given the placebo. Up to three deaths among patient participants are potentially linked to the drug.

"Lecanemab does, in fact, remove amyloid from the brain, but it may also remove amyloid from the blood vessels in the brain," Petersen says. "This may render them leaky, such that people on this drug may develop some swelling in the brain and may develop some bleeding in the brain. This can be monitored by MRI, and usually the side effects have been mild and moderate."

A phase four confirmatory trial will be needed before full approval is given for lecanemab. The accelerated approval program was formed 30 years ago in effort to fast track drugs designed for serious conditions and those without an alternative medication. Following the confirmatory trial, the drug could be pulled if clinical benefit is not proven.

"The accelerated approval part means that while they're convinced it does what it's supposed to do, biologically, they're not convinced of the clinical meaningfulness of that," says Petersen. "That is, if you lower amyloid in the brain of a person with Alzheimer's disease, does that make any clinical difference? They're uncertain of that so they require the sponsor to gather more data."

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America notes that cost and access of the drug are of "substantial importance," and while lecanemab is "a step forward" it is "not the end of the journey." The foundation stresses the importance of federal government investments in further research as well as caregiver support services.

Petersen too sees lecanemab as progress rather than perfection.

Says Petersen, "This gives us an opportunity to perhaps add other drugs that may have additive mechanisms of action to actually slow down the disease process even more dramatically."

IN PHOTOS: UW-La Crosse donates gift baskets to health care workers Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations Donations