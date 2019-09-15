{{featured_button_text}}

The Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites amateur photographers to hone their skills and try new techniques with photographer Tom Rhoere from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Holland Sand Prairie State Natural Area, W7781 County Road MH, Holmen.

Registration is required by Wednesday for the free event, one in a series of the the Conservancy's "Seasons in the Coulee Region" outdoor activities sponsored by Gundersen Health System.

Details, directions and registration for the event can be found on the events page at mississippivalleyconservancy.org. For more information or with questions, call 608-784-3606.

