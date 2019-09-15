The Mississippi Valley Conservancy invites amateur photographers to hone their skills and try new techniques with photographer Tom Rhoere from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Holland Sand Prairie State Natural Area, W7781 County Road MH, Holmen.
Registration is required by Wednesday for the free event, one in a series of the the Conservancy's "Seasons in the Coulee Region" outdoor activities sponsored by Gundersen Health System.
You have free articles remaining.
Details, directions and registration for the event can be found on the events page at mississippivalleyconservancy.org. For more information or with questions, call 608-784-3606.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.