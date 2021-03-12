Amber joins the family

In October, a picture popped up on my Facebook feed from HEART (Helping Every Animal Rescue Team) of a 10-year old Golden Retriever named Amber, looking for a “retirement home.” I saw her and instantly wanted to help!

After talking it over with my husband, I applied on the Rescue website. The next thing I knew, they closed applications down because so many people wanted to adopt her. But I guess my application fit what they needed, because I was called the next day for a phone interview, then a reference check, and finally a meet and greet, with my other 10-year old rescue dog Levi, a pet therapy dog.

Amber was overweight, had Lyme’s disease, an ear infection, matted fur, but a delightful personality. We instantly fell in love, and Amber became part of the household. In January, we enrolled in the Canine Good Citizen class at the Coulee Region Humane Society, a precursor to becoming Pet Therapy certified.

After six weeks of classes, Amber passed her certification test on February 24. We are looking forward to taking Amber to schools, nursing homes, hospitals, wherever there is a need for pet therapy. Amber enjoys daily walks, chasing a ball, and snacks. Another silver lining due to the pandemic.

Barbara Larsen

Holmen

