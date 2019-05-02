The American Association of University Women-La Crosse branch awarded $9,000 in grants to La Crosse programs. The association's funds are managed by the La Crosse Community Foundation.
Grants in the amount of $1,000 were awarded to Hope Academy at the Family and Children's Center, the Teen Lead Program at the YWCA, the Emergency Fund and the Scholarship Fund at the Self-Sufficiency Program, the Brighter Tomorrows Program at Monroe County Shelter Care, the Pathways Program and the Student Assistance Program offered through the Western Technical College Foundation, the Outreach Programs at New Horizons, and the Task Force to End Modern Slavery in affiliation with the Franciscan Sisters of Perpetual Adoration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.