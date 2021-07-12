American Duchess riverboat making stops at Riverside Park

The American Duchess will make stops in the La Crosse area this month after more than a year without any visits from the iconic boats.

The riverboat, one of four vessels with the American Queen Steamboat Company of New Albany, Indiana, will be at the Riverside Park levy on July 17, 23 and 30 for viewing, though there will not be any public tours available during its stops.

"July 17th marks American Queen Steamboat Company's return to the Upper Mississippi River for the first time in over a year. Discovering communities like La Crosse, steeped in history and tradition connected to the river, are what make our river cruises so appealing to guests seeking uniquely American river experiences," said Michael Hicks, a company spokesperson.

The American Duchess is described as a "luxurious boutique-style riverboat." It can hold up to 166 guests and is known for its large suites, including its two-story Loft Suites, and fine dining.

"Combining the best of the old and the new, the riverboat epitomizes the grace and grandeur that have made cruising on the Mississippi River a cherished American tradition for more than two centuries," a statement said.

The boat will be at Riverside Park on July 17 between 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and on July 23 and 30 between 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

