 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Duchess riverboat making stops at Riverside Park
0 Comments
top story

American Duchess riverboat making stops at Riverside Park

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
American Duchess

A man peers at the American Duchess paddlewheel boat at Levee Park in 2018 during its trip along the Mississippi River.

The American Duchess will make stops in the La Crosse area this month after more than a year without any visits from the iconic boats.

The riverboat, one of four vessels with the American Queen Steamboat Company of New Albany, Indiana, will be at the Riverside Park levy on July 17, 23 and 30 for viewing, though there will not be any public tours available during its stops.

"July 17th marks American Queen Steamboat Company's return to the Upper Mississippi River for the first time in over a year. Discovering communities like La Crosse, steeped in history and tradition connected to the river, are what make our river cruises so appealing to guests seeking uniquely American river experiences," said Michael Hicks, a company spokesperson.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
American Duchess arrives

The American Duchess docks at Levee Park in Winona in 2017. The paddlewheeler will be making stops in La Crosse later this month.

The American Duchess is described as a "luxurious boutique-style riverboat." It can hold up to 166 guests and is known for its large suites, including its two-story Loft Suites, and fine dining.

"Combining the best of the old and the new, the riverboat epitomizes the grace and grandeur that have made cruising on the Mississippi River a cherished American tradition for more than two centuries," a statement said.

The boat will be at Riverside Park on July 17 between 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and on July 23 and 30 between 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

With sea levels on the rise, are these types of houses the future?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News