American Heart Association Honors Blain’s Farm & Fleet La Crosse

Blain’s Farm & Fleet La Crosse associates, with aid from two customers, saved a customer from cardiac arrest on Dec. 3.

Last week, the American Heart Association honored Blain’s Farm & Fleet Store Manager Jolene Schindler, Assistant Manager Jessi Gulley, as well as two customers with the Heart Saver Hero Award.

The store hosted the socially distanced award ceremony to honor all who were involved, – including the two store associates, the Onalaska Fire Department, and the customers who assisted.

“We are happy that Mr. Swenson has made a full recovery and are immensely proud of our La Crosse store associates who were able to save his life,” says Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet.

“Our associates’ swift actions demonstrate just how much the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors mean to us. We are thrilled the American Heart Association has recognized their bravery and is honoring them in a ceremony at our store.”

