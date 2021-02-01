American Heart Association Honors Blain’s Farm & Fleet La Crosse

Blain’s Farm & Fleet La Crosse associates, with aid from two customers, saved a customer from cardiac arrest on Dec. 3.
Last week, the American Heart Association honored Blain’s Farm & Fleet Store Manager Jolene Schindler, Assistant Manager Jessi Gulley, as well as two customers with the Heart Saver Hero Award.
The store hosted the socially distanced award ceremony to honor all who were involved, – including the two store associates, the Onalaska Fire Department, and the customers who assisted.
“We are happy that Mr. Swenson has made a full recovery and are immensely proud of our La Crosse store associates who were able to save his life,” says Jane Blain Gilbertson, owner and president of Blain’s Farm & Fleet.
“Our associates’ swift actions demonstrate just how much the health and well-being of our friends and neighbors mean to us. We are thrilled the American Heart Association has recognized their bravery and is honoring them in a ceremony at our store.”
Blain’s Farm & Fleet has enjoyed a longtime partnership with the American Heart Association. Due to this partnership, the Modern General Store certifies the management teams at all locations in CPR/AED, trains the company’s emergency protocols to all associates, and has installed AEDs in all 44 of their locations, one of only a few retailers to do so.
This proactive approach has led to eight saves since the installation of the AEDs.
Blain’s Farm & Fleet sponsors the Annual Bert Blain Memorial Heart Walk and has donated over $5 million to date, all in memory of Jane’s father and Blain’s Co-Founder Bert Blain who passed away from a heart attack in 1993.
“A cardiac event can happen anytime, anywhere,” says Liz Jirschele, American Heart Association communications director. “It’s important to be prepared, and Blain’s makes sure that every associate is ready to assist in an emergency based on the protocols they have in place. We’re honored to provide the Heart Saver Hero Award to the Blain’s Farm & Fleet associates and La Crosse civilians who helped save a life in their community.”
“Our motto is to treat our associates like family, and our customers like neighbors, so it is important for us to be able to take care them in all kinds of situations. Even if our associates never have to use the skills they learn, we are glad that they are prepared in case of an emergency. That’s caring about community,” adds Blain-Gilbertson.