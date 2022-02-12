American Heart Month: La Crescent woman shares her story of recovery after double bypass

"It really came out of nowhere."

Rebecca Hamilton of La Crescent didn't seem to fit the profile of someone at risk for heart problems -- just 45, following a consistent exercise and healthy eating routine and a non-smoker, she was doing everything right. But in June 2021, Hamilton began experiencing jaw pain after a workout, the discomfort radiating down to her throat and chest. Even mild exercise seemed to cause the symptoms, and Hamilton visited the ER at Mayo Clinic Health System.

"I kept thinking, I'm only 45 -- I shouldn't be having a heart attack," Hamilton recalls.

Following a stress test and angiogram, Hamilton learned she had a 99% blockage of one of her arteries. A stent was put in, and Hamilton was doing well with cardiac rehab. But by September she had begun experiencing chest pains during exercise. The stent, and a branching artery, were blocked.

"I was shocked," Hamilton says. "I thought I was in the clear."

A specialist recommended bypass surgery over a stent replacement, and Hamilton underwent the double bypass procedure in October at Mayo Clinic Rochester. Hamilton's heart issues are believed to be hereditary, as her uncle also needed a double bypass in his 40's and her grandfather had a heart attack in his 40s.

Hamilton reentered cardiac rehab at Mayo in La Crosse, starting with slow walking on a treadmill and gentle exercise on a stationary bike to re-acclimate her body to movement. Once she was able to lift and regained strength, she started weights and the rowing machine. With the team at Mayo, she developed a plan to keep her eating and fitness plans at home on track.

"(Mayo offered) a lot of support, not only physically at rehab but knowing I can support this lifestyle at home once I'm finished with rehab as well," Hamilton says.

For anyone experiencing abnormal symptoms or health issues, Hamilton says it is crucial to "listen to your body."

"I knew that something wasn't right. If you feel something isn't right, go see someone," Hamilton emphasizes. "If it ends up being nothing, great. But if it is something, you're catching it that much sooner and getting your doctors involved."

Hamilton advises making exercise part of your daily routine, even if it's just 30 minutes. The CDC, which states heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the U.S., regardless of race or ethnicity, says while family history and age are uncontrollable risk factors, preventative lifestyle measures are important. These include not using tobacco products or smoking, being physically active, eating nutritiously, maintaining a healthy weight, getting enough sleep, managing stress and having blood pressure and cholesterol routinely checked.

Hamilton notes the importance of having medical and social support systems in place if you do find yourself battling a health issue.

"Looking back at my whole situation, it went very fast. But the support I had along the way was incredible. Mayo Clinic, my cardiologist, the rehab (staff), the nurses, the surgical team -- I never felt like I was alone medically," Hamilton says. "And my friends and family and the community were incredible. It's very meaningful to know there was always a support system around me through my recovery. I've never gone through anything like this, so a lot of new things were coming my way. Definitely the support was huge."

