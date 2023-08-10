Local American Legion members will hold a motorcycle ride Saturday to raise funds for veterans' programs, according to a press release.

The sixth annual District 7 Legacy Run will begin at Great River Harley-Davidson in Onalaska, and riders will stop in Melrose, Bangor, Cashton and Sparta.

The ride will end at American Legion Post 100 in Sparta with a party, raffles and dinner. Dinner is $10 for a beef tip meal, and the public is welcome to join the post-ride festivities.

Registration for the event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at Great River Harley-Davidson. Cost is $20 for a rider and $20 for a passenger, with the ride beginning at 11 a.m.

Doors at Post 100 will open at 11 a.m., and food and drink will be available at 4 p.m.

According to the press release, people can get involved by participating in the ride, donating to the cause or showing support at the beginning or end of the ride.

Last year's event raised over $17,000 for programs such as Freedom Honor Flight, Camp American Legion and Custom Canines.