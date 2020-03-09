American Legion scholarship contest underway
American Legion scholarship contest underway

The American Legion will host the testing for the Americanism and Government Scholarship Program, aimed at awarding scholarships to eligible sophomore, junior or senior-level students in any public, private, parochial or home-school environment.

The 50-question test for the scholarship is available online through March 20 at www.wilegion.org.

Annually, 33 students are awarded scholarships by the Americanism Committee of the American Legion at levels of $250, $300 and $750 in order to promote love of country, knowledge of government and allegiance to the U.S. flag.

For more information, contact Sheri at sher@wilegion.org or call 608-745-1090.

