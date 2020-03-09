American Legion scholarship contest underway

The American Legion will host the testing for the Americanism and Government Scholarship Program, aimed at awarding scholarships to eligible sophomore, junior or senior-level students in any public, private, parochial or home-school environment.
The 50-question test for the scholarship is available online through March 20 at www.wilegion.org.
Annually, 33 students are awarded scholarships by the Americanism Committee of the American Legion at levels of $250, $300 and $750 in order to promote love of country, knowledge of government and allegiance to the U.S. flag.
For more information, contact Sheri at sher@wilegion.org or call 608-745-1090.