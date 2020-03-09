American Legion scholarship contest underway

The American Legion will host the testing for the Americanism and Government Scholarship Program, aimed at awarding scholarships to eligible sophomore, junior or senior-level students in any public, private, parochial or home-school environment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 50-question test for the scholarship is available online through March 20 at www.wilegion.org.

Annually, 33 students are awarded scholarships by the Americanism Committee of the American Legion at levels of $250, $300 and $750 in order to promote love of country, knowledge of government and allegiance to the U.S. flag.

For more information, contact Sheri at sher@wilegion.org or call 608-745-1090.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0