La Crosse County has some of the cleanest air in the country, according to the American Lung Association’s 2019 “State of the Air” report.
The report assessed air quality in the United States between 2015 and 2017, focusing on two federally regulated air pollutants: ozone and fine particle pollution.
The combined areas of La Crosse and Onalaska was one of 19 metropolitan areas where ozone pollution and fine particle pollution during a 24-hour period did not exceed national standards.
Wisconsin cities that made the list included Eau Claire and Menomonie. Other cities nationwide include Roanoke, Va., Springfield, Mo., Tallahassee, Fla., and Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Six cities, including Honolulu, Hawaii and Bangor, Maine, had the best air quality in the country when it came to ozone and short- and long-term fine particle pollution.
La Crosse County’s annual average or fine particle pollution was 6.7 micrograms per cubic meter, below the national standard of 12.
“Residents should be aware that while many Wisconsinites thankfully don’t have to worry about their air quality, others are still being exposed to air pollution,” said Dona Wininsky, with the American Lung Association, in a press release.
Also, air pollutants are mobile and get carried beyond their point of origin. For example, the state of Wisconsin blamed Chicago for contributing to Sheboygan County’s ozone problem when the EPA made its standards more protective in 2015.
Almost 141.1 million people in America are exposed to unhealthy levels of ozone or fine particle pollution, according to the American Lung Association. That’s about seven million more people than in 2018 and 16.1 million more than in 2017.
Those most affected by bad air tended to live in large cities, especially in the West and Southwest. Los Angeles continues have the worst ozone pollution in the country, a spot it has held in the American Lung Association rankings for 19 out of 20 years.
And climate change, along with spikes in air pollution fueled by wildfires, is making air quality worse.
Ozone is a molecule with three oxygens. In the stratosphere, it shields the earth from harmful solar radiation. Ground level ozone, on the other hand, is an air pollutant.
It’s formed from the byproducts of fossil fuel combustion, including from cars, power plants, industrial boilers, and refineries. The chemical reaction that produces ozone requires energy from sunlight, so more hot sunny days means more ozone pollution.
Inhaled, ozone can cause airways to constrict, shortness of breath and aggravate lung diseases including asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis. People with asthma, older adults, children and people who work outdoors are most at risk when exposed to unsafe ozone levels.
Particulate matter are microscopic particles 10 microns, or one-hundredth of a millimeter, in diameter or smaller. Fine particles are 2.5 microns or smaller.
Fine particles that size can be inhaled deep into the lungs or absorbed into the bloodstream. Numerous studies have linked fine particle pollution with aggravated asthma, heart and respiratory problems, and premature death.
Ozone and particulate matter are regulated by the Environmental Protection Agency under the Clean Air Act. The agency is required to review—and revise, as necessary—these standards every five years using the best available science to protect public health.
The standards for ozone were last revised in 2015. The standards for particulate matter were last revised in 2012.
The EPA is pursuing a deregulatory agenda in line with President Trump’s executive order 13771, which calls for agencies to “repeal at least two existing regulations for each new regulation.” The agency has proposed to repeal the Clean Power Plan, which would reduce carbon emissions but also air pollutants emitted in tandem including fine particulate matter.
The EPA has also significantly reduced the number of independent scientific consultants that assesses the agency’s work when they review air quality standards. The EPA is in the process of conducting both the ozone and fine particulate matter review by 2020, a timeline many scientists have called unrealistic and aggressive.
Almost 141.1 million people in America are exposed to unhealthy levels of ozone or fine particle pollution, according to the American Lung Association. That’s about seven million more people than in 2018 and 16.1 million more than in 2017.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.