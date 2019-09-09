{{featured_button_text}}

The hosts of the History Channel's "American Pickers," Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, will begin filming episodes throughout Wisconsin in October.

The documentary series explores the world of antique "picking" on the back roads of America. The hosts aim to meet characters with exceptional items and give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning about America's past.

If the Pickers might find something of interest in a private collection, the owners of the collection are invited to send their name, phone number, location and collection description with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-653-7878.

