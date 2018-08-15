The American Red Cross will be host blood and platelet drives to address an emergency summer blood shortage. Blood donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and provide a driver's license or two other forms of ID. To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran, 1201 Main St., Onalaska
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23, SAP Americas Incorporated, 332 S. Front St.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 27, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.