The American Red Cross is seeking eligible donors to give blood or platelets. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring.
Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and provide a driver's license or two other forms of ID. To make an appointment to donate, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, UW-La Crosse Eagle Hall, 1500 La Crosse St.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25, Logan High School, 1500 Ranger Drive
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 26, Central High School, 1801 Losey Blvd.
- 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 29, J. F. Brennan Co., 818 Bainbridge St.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy 16.