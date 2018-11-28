The American Red Cross is hosting local blood and platelet drives. Donations of all blood types are needed. Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and provide a driver's license or two other forms of ID.
To make an appointment to donate blood or platelets, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, UW-La Crosse Student Union, 622 East Ave.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Dec. 17, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 21, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- 12:30 to 5 p.m. Dec. 26, Valley View Mall, 3800 Hwy. 16.
