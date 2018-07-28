The American Red Cross is hosting local blood drives. Blood of all types, especially type O, are needed. Donors must be 17 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and provide a driver's license or two other forms of ID.
To make an appointment to donate, download the free American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 6, La Crosse Blood Donation Center.
- 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 7, Altra Federal Credit Union, 1700 Oak Forest Drive, Onalaska.
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug.8, Valley View Mall, 3800 Hwy. 16.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 13, La Crosse Blood Donation Center.
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Aug. 17, St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran, 1201 Main St., Onalaska.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 20, La Crosse Blood Donation Center.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23, SAP Americas Incorporated, 332 S. Front St.