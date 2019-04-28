The American Red Cross is hosting local blood drives and donors of all blood types are needed.
To make an appointment to donate blood, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767. Donors must be 17 years or older, weigh at least 110 pounds and provide a driver's license or two other forms of ID.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
- 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, J.F. Brennan Co., 818 Bainbridge St.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 6, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 13, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. May 20, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- 7 a.m. to noon May 21, Cary Specialized Services, 3400 Losey Blvd. S.
- 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 22, Cary Specialized Services
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 23, Cary Specialized Services
