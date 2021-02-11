American Red Cross seeking blood, convalescent plasma donations

February marks both Black History Month and American Heart Month, and the American Red Cross is encouraging the donation of blood and convalescent plasma in honor of African American doctors who have helped lead the organization.
Surgeon Dr. Charles Drew served as the medical director for the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941, and his research on the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved blood could be stored for transfusions. A number of the processes he developed, the Red Cross says, are still used presently.
Dr. Jerome Holland in the 1960s became the first African American Chair of the Red Cross Board of Governors. He was known for his blood research and focus on providing patients the safest blood products. His work helped inform many of the current precautions practiced by the Red Cross today.
"Their passion for helping improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood products is carried on through dedicated blood donors, blood drive sponsors, volunteers and Red Cross employees," the organization says.
The Red Cross in addition to blood donors is seeking recovered coronavirus patients to donate convalescent plasma, the antibodies of which can be used to help those with severe cases of the virus recover more quickly. Blood, platelet and plasma donations from all donors, not just those previously infected and symptomatic, will be tested by the Red Cross for the presence of antibodies.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity, and the Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 should postpone donation. All donation centers and drives adhere to intensive safety and infection control practices, including temperature checks, social distancing and required face coverings while on the premises.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arrival by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 11-800-733-2767 or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device. Donors must be 17 and older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and provide a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification.
Those who donate during the month of February will receive a $5 gift card from Amazon, funded through a $1 million donation from the company.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in La Crosse:
La Crosse
- 7:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, 27, and March 5, 6, 12, 13, La Crosse Blood Donation Center, 1427 Hwy. 16.
- 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. Feb 15, 16, 17, 22, 23, 24, and March 1, 2, 3, 8, 9, 10, La Crosse Blood Donation Center
- 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 17 and 18, UW La Crosse Student Union, 622 East Ave.
- 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Feb, 19, Moose Lodge, 1932 Ward Ave.
- 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 25 and 26, Moose Lodge
- 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. March 9, Radisson Center, 200 2nd St. S.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.