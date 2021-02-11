American Red Cross seeking blood, convalescent plasma donations

February marks both Black History Month and American Heart Month, and the American Red Cross is encouraging the donation of blood and convalescent plasma in honor of African American doctors who have helped lead the organization.

Surgeon Dr. Charles Drew served as the medical director for the first Red Cross blood bank in 1941, and his research on the storage and shipment of blood plasma proved blood could be stored for transfusions. A number of the processes he developed, the Red Cross says, are still used presently.

Dr. Jerome Holland in the 1960s became the first African American Chair of the Red Cross Board of Governors. He was known for his blood research and focus on providing patients the safest blood products. His work helped inform many of the current precautions practiced by the Red Cross today.

"Their passion for helping improve the lives of patients in need of lifesaving blood products is carried on through dedicated blood donors, blood drive sponsors, volunteers and Red Cross employees," the organization says.