American to increase size of planes serving La Crosse airport

Travelers flying in and out of La Crosse will see an increase in size of American Airlines’ aircraft, starting August 16.

This increase means there will be more seats traveling to and from American Airlines’ hub at Chicago O’Hare Airport.

“American is excited to offer dual-class service from the La Crosse Regional Airport beginning this summer in direct response to customer demand,” said Philippe Puech, American’s Director of Short-Haul Network Planning.

“With just one stop in Chicago-O’Hare, customers have access to nearly 150 destinations across American’s global network. We’re proud to be the only airline in La Crosse to offer this service.”

The planes will be Embraer E170 or E175 jets, which will have either 65 or 76 seats and include a first-class cabin. Compared to current 50-seat regional jet aircraft, this represents at least a 30% increase in available seats in the La Crosse market.

La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) is Western Wisconsin’s largest airport. Owned by the City of La Crosse, the airport is a self-sufficient enterprise serving approximately 180,000 passengers annually, hosting 76 based aircraft, and providing for approximately 20,000 annual aircraft operations.

LSE is comprised of approximately 1,300 acres and has three commercial runways. Two major airlines (American Airlines and Delta Air Lines) provide four daily departures with direct service to Chicago and Minneapolis.

For more information about the La Crosse Regional Airport, call (608) 789-7464 or visit www.lseairport.com.

“This is great news as American Airlines recognizes the demand in our local market for air service,” said Ian Turner, director of the La Crosse Regional Airport, “I encourage our local travelers to capitalize on this opportunity. Filling these additional seats is the best strategy to gain more flight options in the future.”

Passengers will find these options already available when they book travel with American.

