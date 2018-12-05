Perhaps a single letter doesn't make a difference. But five million certainly do, as evidenced by the miraculous outcomes of Amnesty International's Write for Rights Campaign.
The world's largest human rights event, Write for Rights will be held Monday, World Human Rights Day.
A record 5.5 million individuals participated last year, scribing missives, tweeting and signing petitions on behalf of prisoners of conscience, men and women tortured, imprisoned or silenced for their efforts to improve humanity and the environment. Locally, Amnesty International chapter 581 has joined the mission for the past four years, and will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Viterbo School of Nursing for an evening of pen, paper and making a difference. About 14 chapter members and community members wrote more than 10 letters each last year, and all are welcome to participate either in person or online. Donations for stamps are appreciated.
Participants are asked to write two letters: one to the individual, to let them know people are thinking of them and fighting for them, and one to an authority figure, whether a president, leader or police chief, to advocate on the individual's behalf, applying pressure in a non-violent, non-threatening manner. Received in mass quantities, the notes, postcards and petitions show those in command their actions, or lack thereof, are being noticed and tracked by concerned citizens worldwide.
Joan Schoenfeld, leader of chapter 581, says a towering stack of letters seems to have a much greater impact than an influx of emails, and the proof is evident. Each of the 10 men and women featured in the 2017 campaign have seen vast improvements to their treatment or conditions, with vitriol decreasing against Ni Yulan, who spoke out on behalf of families in China who were evicted from their homes. Due to the international attention to her case, Yulan told Amnesty International, "the police have reduced their assaults, verbal abuse and violations of my rights.”
More than 690,000 took action to help Chadian online activist Mahadine, given a life sentence for a Facebook video post expressing criticism of the country's government. In prison, he suffered beatings, electrocution and forced starvation, but after 18 months of incarceration he was freed in April, four months after letters flooded in support of his release.
"I want to express my gratitude to you all. I appreciate you, I love you, I respect you. Humanity," Mahadine wrote to his supporters.
"You do feel like you can make a difference," Schoenfeld said. "Even more than the letters to the government, which are of course important, I think are the personal notes. You hear from the prisoners after they get out how appreciative they are — they were feeling despondent and getting lots of letters made a difference. And they always say their conditions improved."
This year, 11 women are being featured in Write for Rights, including Geraldine Chacón, who was imprisoned for four months in her home country of Venezuela for the offense of promoting and teaching human rights to youth and aiding those susceptible to persecution. Amnesty International hopes Write For Rights will convince officials to drop the charges against Chacón, who is on conditional release.
Vitalina Koval an LGBTI activist in Ukraine, has been persecuted and threatened by right-wing groups, both at the 2017 International Women's Day March, after which police refused to file a report, and again at the 2018 march, when six individuals doused her in paint, causing chemical burns.
Atena Daemi of Iran has been in prison since 2014, arrested for distributing leaflets opposing the country's execution record and death penalty. Interrogators withheld toilet facilities from her for several months and guards have encouraged other inmates to harm her. She is suffering medically, and Amnesty International is calling on the Foreign Minister to release her.
"After a 15-minute trial, she was convicted," Schoenfeld said of Daemi. "Now she's on a hunger strike, so it's crucial to get her out."
For Marielle Franco, help is too late, but justice is not. Franco, a councillor, fought for the rights of black women and LGBTI individuals and protested killings by police in Rio. In Brazil, human rights defenders are often targets for harassment, and last March Franco was shot in the head four times. The bullets matched rifles belonging to the federal police.
Brazilian police and authorities, Amnesty International says, have failed to properly investigate Franco's murder and they are urging for letters to the president of Brazil, pushing for a thorough and unbiased investigation and prosecution of her killer.
"Things are going on everywhere," Schoenfeld said. "We should be involved here and we should be involved in human rights violations taking place in other places...We need to stand up for these people."
