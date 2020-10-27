'Amplifying the Voice of Black Youth' event begins at 6 p.m.

The Great La Crosse Area Diversity Council will hold a free virtual education event discussing the perspectives of Black youth and their parents in the La Crosse Area from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 via Zoom.

"Amplifying the Voices of Black Youth" will revisit the protests of the deaths of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor and facilitate discussion and on a film intended to amplify the voice of La Crosse area Black youth and their parents. The event will be the first part of a series, with the date of part two yet to be determined.