Amy's Closet Community Sharing Event offers free goods for families
What started as an effort to collect clothing for foster youth has turned into a mass mission for Patty Barge.
During the past three years, a back room of her Holmen-based business, Barge Chiropractic, has grown from well stocked to overflowing with garments for all ages and sizes, donated by generous community members eager to help their neighbors in need.
"It's phenomenal," Barge said. "There are so many good people out there, it's amazing."
Named Amy's Closet, the nonprofit clothing collection organization, which has provided goods for several hundred since inception, held its bi-annual Community Sharing event Saturday morning, drawing more than 100 people to the parking lot filled with gently used clothing, diapers, formula and baby furniture, all for the taking at no cost.
"It's like a rummage sale, but free," said Barge, who had community members waiting to "shop" well before the event's 8 a.m. start time.
The idea for the Closet began percolating more than 25 years ago, when Barge's sister, Amy, died in a 1992 car accident.
Cleaning out her sister's extensive wardrobe was both sad and "almost comical," Barge says, given the collection of pants, shirts and skirts Amy had amassed. It was another two decades before an article in the La Crosse Tribune listing the needs of local foster children inspired Barge to bring Amy's Closet to fruition.
Throughout the year, Barge posts listings for urgently needed items on the Amy's Closet Facebook page, taking specific requests from social workers and families.
The organization's more than 1,900 followers respond in force, chiming in when they have that size 10 pair of sneakers or toddler winter coat. If no one has the item on hand, Barge can count on an Amazon package from a Facebook follower to arrive in a day or two. Others may volunteer for a Target run.
"We have really, really good people who follow us," Barge said.
Beyond clothing and accessories, community members also drop off strollers, hygiene items, kitchenwares and pillows for those affected by flooding or house fires and fabric for quilts, sewn by volunteers and distributed to local veterans.
Extra items are organized by size, age and gender in bags and totes, with some distributed to local homeless or women's shelters, recovery centers and schools.
Barge and her daughters dedicate countless hours maintaining the Closet and updating Facebook, and volunteers, from high school students to Altra Credit Union employees, come as often as twice a week to sort and fold.
"There is just so much to do locally, and why not do it," said Nancy Carl, who, along with daughter Krista Gold, has been lending her time to Amy's Closet for the past 10 months. "We're strong and healthy and able to give back...There is so much need here, and we're happy to do it."
Carl says those at the Community Sharing Event are respectful of others, taking only what they need and often bringing their own donations in turn.
"I would stress how gracious everybody is. People are so grateful," Carl said. "People want to give back, and the will to pay it forward is really there."
Danielle Phillips of La Crosse, who brought sons Landon, 18 months, and Raymond, 6, to the Community Sharing Event, makes a point to drop off the clothes her older son grows out of as well as spreading the word on social media when urgent needs for others are posted. While Phillips picked up some practical items Saturday, her kids perused the display of toys on the curb, Raymond delighted to find a Star Wars helmet.
Perhaps as much as the shirts, shoes and sheets, those who drop by Amy's Closet appreciate Barge's friendliness, warmth and genuine joy for helping others, no thanks needed.
"Patty's helped us out a lot," Phillips said. "I think it's great what she does."
For listings of needed items, follow Amy's Closet on Facebook. Donations can be dropped off at Barge Chiropractic, 3812 Creekside Lane, Holmen, during business hours, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.
Questions may be submitted to amyscloset4@gmail.com.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Emily Pyrek
General assignment reporter
Emily Pyrek covers human interest stories, local events and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
