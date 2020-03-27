Amy's Closet founder Patty Barge recipient of the Women's Fund award

When nominations came in last summer for the 2020 Roberta Zurn Award, Patty Barge was already a star candidate for the honor from the Women's Fund of La Crosse.
Founder of Amy's Closet, a donation center for area youth and adults in need, Barge embodied the spirit of the Roberta Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership honor. And her actions since being notified of her win only affirm her worth of recognition.
Barge, owner of Barge Berkley Chiropractic in Holmen, established Amy's Closet nearly four years ago in honor of her sister, who died in a car accident in 1992.
Clearing out Amy's considerable wardrobe, Barge says, kindled something in her mind, and reading about the needs of foster kids in a La Crosse Tribune article nearly 25 years later sparked her into action.
A sizeable back room in Barge's office is stocked to the ceiling with clothes, toys, toiletries and wrapped gifts for children being shuffled between foster homes, community members undergoing financial hardships, individuals in homeless or women's shelters and schools.
Amy's Closet, says Kaycie Green, executive director of the Women's Fund, has had an incalculable impact, calling it "an example of what is possible when a community comes together to strengthen and support one another."
Because of Barge's efforts, youth have pillows and shoes to call their own in tumultuous times, and struggling men and women have their needs met.
Like the late Zurn, a teacher, volunteer and philanthropist, Barge considers helping others a way of life, spending her spare hours maintaining the closet and posting specific needs and social worker requests — she receives up to seven a day — on Facebook. The organization's some 3,280 followers then step up to find everything from size large maternity tops to double strollers.
"The Women's Fund board of directors was especially impressed by the amount of volunteer labor Dr. Patty Barge puts into running the closet in addition to her full-time job," says Green, who notes the volunteer who nominated Barge "was able to share personal testament to the amazing work Dr. Barge does with the space, resources and network she has."
In the days since COVID-19 infiltrated the Coulee Region, and especially since government mandates enforced the closing of schools and businesses, Barge has ramped up efforts with a shifted focus. Rather than collecting clothes and shoes, Barge has been pulling from her reserves and calling on her band of helpers to spread cheer to those impacted most by precautionary isolation.
"Amy's Closet has switched roles a bit in the way that we are adapting," Barge says. "COVID-19 has inspired us to help in many different ways. Our hearts have gone out to our elderly shut-ins so we have requested donations and also purchased large-print crossword puzzle books, puzzles and word search books to help people cope with being alone...Several people have been sending us items through store deliveries and Amazon. It has been wonderful and also heartbreaking with the stories we have been hearing. This is still an active process for us."
The disruption to the lives of youth -- separated from their peers, unable to visit their favorite places and missing time with relatives -- also weighed on Barge's mind. The COVID-19 related cancellations of upcoming Easter egg hunts, Barge says, was "another tug on our heartstrings.
"We realized how many children will miss out on this much-loved activity so we decided to create at-home Easter egg hunt kits for the children," says Barge, who has been busy assembling colorful baskets using plastic eggs donated by Holmen Pumping and chocolate candies provided by Altra Federal Credit Union. Rounded out with trinkets and goodies supplied by community members, Barge has been able to provide baskets for dozens of families via curbside pickup at her office.
Though at the helm of Amy's Closet, Barge makes a point to recognize her roster of "incredible" volunteers, highlighting the dedication of mother daughter duo Krista and Nancy Gold.
"What continues to amaze me in running Amy's Closet is the desire for people to help people," Barge says. "People are simply wonderful. It is motivating and continues to drive us to try to do more...I have been very fortunate in life and having the ability and resources to help others is something that I treasure. It makes me happy."
Being of service comes naturally to her family, and while credit was never an expectation, being honored by the Women's Fund inspires Barge do more.
"I was very honored to find out that I was chosen for the Roberta Zurn award," Barge says. "When I looked into the type of person that Roberta was, the honor became bigger and more important to me. My only hope is that Roberta would be happy that I was chosen to receive her award."
Due to the COVID-19 cancellation of the Women's Fund Spring Fling, Barge's receipt of the Roberta Zurn Outstanding Women in Leadership Award will be celebrated via social media. A special release will be shared at 10 a.m. March 28 at facebook.com/womensfundlacrosse.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
