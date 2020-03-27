Amy's Closet founder Patty Barge recipient of the Women's Fund award

Like the late Zurn, a teacher, volunteer and philanthropist, Barge considers helping others a way of life, spending her spare hours maintaining the closet and posting specific needs and social worker requests — she receives up to seven a day — on Facebook. The organization's some 3,280 followers then step up to find everything from size large maternity tops to double strollers.

"The Women's Fund board of directors was especially impressed by the amount of volunteer labor Dr. Patty Barge puts into running the closet in addition to her full-time job," says Green, who notes the volunteer who nominated Barge "was able to share personal testament to the amazing work Dr. Barge does with the space, resources and network she has."

In the days since COVID-19 infiltrated the Coulee Region, and especially since government mandates enforced the closing of schools and businesses, Barge has ramped up efforts with a shifted focus. Rather than collecting clothes and shoes, Barge has been pulling from her reserves and calling on her band of helpers to spread cheer to those impacted most by precautionary isolation.