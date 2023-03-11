Culture shock is real, especially if you’re a first-timer to India.

Dr. Ken Yew, a physician with Gundersen Health System, and Cyrus Mason, a computer engineer at Dairyland Power recently paid a visit to a fledgling Christian community in Sircilla on behalf of the La Crecent Free Church. India is about 80% Hindu and only about 5% Christian.

The duo hoped to offer advice on missions and small group life as well as encourage the cluster of churches led by Pastor Yohan Reddy. In return they received a wealth of cultural experiences — beginning with the roads. “Driving is wild,” Mason said about their 3-hour trip from the airport in Hyderabad to the church.

Yew, a 21-year Navy veteran agreed. “We’re talking about 1-2 inch tolerances between cars,” he said. “The lanes are small and we’re all in there, cows, goats, monkeys, bikes. And if it’s a one-way road and someone wants to take a short cut, they just turn around. It’s the pinnacle of defensive driving.”

Fortunately, their other experiences were not quite as hazardous. “They hold you in high esteem because you are a visitor,” said Yew. Yet, the tradition sometimes proved to be awkward. At mealtimes, guests eat first, alone in another room and people casually drop in to chat. And of course, everyone eats with their fingers.

At church where the congregation sits on the floor, guests are seated on chairs. Mason said that his instincts were to give the seats to the elderly, but that was taboo. “And if I didn’t sit, everyone stood. It was difficult for me to navigate,” he said.

The same applied to a wedding the pair attended. According to Yew, 90% of marriages are arranged in India, and as visitors, they sat in chairs on the stage with the bridal party. And unlike American weddings where photographers keep a low profile, Yew noted that media people would periodically stop the service to direct a picture.

For the past several years, La Crescent Free Church has supported a group home for orphans, and the men stopped in to meet the residents. During their visit they held some English lessons. In return the kids taught them Indian games like cricket and kabaddi, a variation of tag that replaces the tag part with tackle. “My elbows are still skinned,” Mason grinned, “but it was fun.”

Mason was shocked by the wide disparity between the haves and have nots, particularly in the rural areas. “Many of those who don’t own land work in the rice fields,” he explained. “They’re very poor and have nothing, but everywhere we went they fed us good food - even meat. And they’re joyful about it.”

While in the military, Yew said he traveled to a lot of places, but never to India. “Having been there I feel an entirely new part of the world has opened up,” he noted. But then added, “It was the people that were so amazing. Everywhere we went people wanted us to pray for them.”

Both men expressed surprise when Pastor Yohan announced they would be preaching in the various churches. “We’re not experts,” said Yew. “In fact, we’ve never done that before.” But the pastor and his staff chased the butterflies and coached them through it. “Preaching in India broke me out of my shell,” admitted Mason.

In the end, both men preached about a half-dozen sermons each. And they were exhausted. “It was about as hard a trip as you can get,” recalled Mason. “But just growing and being a part of this was so cool. It was like a crash course in church leadership.”

And for Yew it was likewise a time of self-discovery.

“I learned more about myself and about the abundant faithfulness of God,” he said. “And I think God has given me the gift of preaching.”