An early look ahead: Festivals on tap this summer and beyond

July 23-24

The La Crosse Storytelling Festival, at the Pump House, 119 King St., La Crosse, with limited seating. Tales of the Creepy and Scary on Friday night featuring Kim Weitkamp and local and regional tellers; on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m., children’s stories, music, magic and activities on the Arla and John Clemen’s stage. Because of covid restrictions, reservations must be made, even for the virtual performances and the free children’s show. On the Sara Slayton Stage (named for the late Sara Slayton, one of the organizers) in the afternoon will be Kim Weitkamp, Bil Lepp, Kevin Kling, and Ariane Lyndon. Evening Cabaret starts with a Luna Story Slam and then the featured tellers. Plans for food and drink are still uncertain because of Covid, but there will be a silent auction. Ticket prices to be announced. Information: www.thepumphouse.org.