An early look ahead: Festivals on tap this summer and beyond

Will there be festivals? A resounding yes.
However, some festivals are not returning this year. In some cases, organizers do not yet know what social distancing circumstances they will have to set up. For the most up-to-date information, check Facebook. Most of the festival organizers have Facebook pages listed under the name of their festival.
To report a festival or update an item in this calendar, send a note or press release to news@lacrossetribune.com with the subject line “festival.”
May 28-29
Arcadia Broiler Dairy Days, Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wis., with music, soccer, basketball, pancake breakfast, softball, motorcycle poker run, classic car show, trap shoot, volleyball, alumni golf tournament, parade, chicken. Information: broiler dairy days.com
May 31
The La Crosse Memorial Day Association’s Memorial Day Parade, leaving King and Sixth streets at 9 a.m., proceeding on King to West Avenue to Forest Drive across La Crosse Street to Oak Grove Cemetery through the Losey Arch. (This route may change. See the Sunday May 30 Tribune for exact route).
The Onalaska Memorial Day parade will begin at 9 a.m. at American Legion Post 336 to Onalaska Cemetery, with Veterans memorial at 10 a.m., services at Hauser Cemetery at approximately 10:30 a.m., services at Asbury Cemetery Brice Prairie approximately. 11 a.m. (in case of rain, services held at Post 336) Refreshments will be served at Post 336 after the Onalaska ceremony.
The Holmen American Legion parade starts at 9:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth’s Church and ends at Halfway Creek band shelter with a ceremony at 10 a.m.
West Salem’s Memorial Day events will begin with an American Legion ceremony at 10 a.m. at the Village Park gazebo then to Veterans Memorial Park on Hwy. 16 for a rifle salute. Potluck to follow at Legion Post.
Cemetery ceremonies: For all of these Memorial Day ceremonies, services at cemeteries will be the same as in past years: Oak Grove 10 a.m., with Legion Post 52 firing, Woodlawn Cemetery 10:15 a.m. VFW Post 1530 firing, Mormon Coulee Memorial Park 10:45 a.m., VFW Post 1530 firing, French Island Cemetery 11 a.m. with French Island American Legion Post 417 firing, Riverside Park band shelter 11:15 a.m. by the Navy, Legion Post 52 firing, Field Mass Catholic Cemetery at 11:15 a.m., Co. B-2nd WI. Civil War Color Guard & Firing Squad, Gate of Heaven Cemetery 11:30 a.m. with VFW Post 1530 firing, Jewish Cemetery 12:15 p.m. with Co. B-2nd WI. Civil War Color Guard & Firing Squad. Participants and spectators are asked to adhere to county covid distancing and facemask rules.)
La Farge’s Memorial Day Dinner by the Women of Faith will be a drive-thru only dinner at the Faith United Methodist Church, La Farge, Wis., from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. or until food is gone. The menu is chicken and noodles or beef and noodles, beans, salads, dinner roll with butter, dessert and beverage: $12 per meal. To ensure plenty of food, make reservations. Additional drive-thru requests filled on Memorial Day as long as there is Contact information: Jean Hass at 608-606-4582 or hassjean@hotmail.com.
June 4-5
Taylor Old Fashioned Days, Taylor Park in Taylor, Wis.
June 4-6
June Dairy Days in West Salem, Wis. Information: www.junedairydays.com.
June 5
The Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Dawn though Dark National Trails Day at La Farge, Wis., with guided and self-guided hikes all day to explore all 50-plus miles of trails at KVR, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. with a Bring-your- own-Blanket picnic featuring live music at the Visitor Center. Brats and other lunch items will be available for purchase. Event is free but participants will need an annual pass or day permit. Information: kickapoofriends.org.
Saturday in the Valley runs the first Saturday of each month. Shop, dine and explore Coon Valley, Wis., businesses.
June 10-13
Butterfest, Memorial Park in Sparta, Wis. Information: www.spartabutterfest.com.
June 12
Artspire Art Fair & Market produced by the Pump House and staged at King and Front streets, La Crosse, showcasing fine art artists’ pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, glassworks, leather, wood, sculptures, mixed media, drawings, and more. Masks required. Information: 608-785-1434 or contact@thepumphouse.org
Fifth annual Canoe Race and Music Fest in the Tourist Park in Readstown, Wis.; race registration at 8 a.m. along with breakfast and music, hog roast dinner starting at 11 a.m. The evening ends with Gregg Hall and the Wrecking Ball from La Crosse. There will also be a raffle for a handmade guitar made by our very own Kickapoo Valley Luthierary. Free. Vendors sought for event. Information: Stacey at 608-769-6299.
June 18-19
Cashton’s Live On Main Music Festival: Gates open June 18 at 6 p.m.; performers are The House Boys (Jay Hoffman, Dominic Orrick, John Ward & Friends); The Fortunate Sons, a Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Band from Chicago featuring vintage gear & instruments, costumes & more. Gates open June 19 at 3 p.m.; performers are Dan Sebranek with bluegrass, folk, jazz, rock; Maiden Dixie, with country rock; and FBI & The Untouchable Horns, a 10-piece band from Neenah. Admission is free Friday; $10 Saturday, and free for vets with ID. Information: www.cashtonliveonmain.com
June 18-19
Northwoods Blues Festival, Chippewa Falls, Wis., Southern Hospitality, Ivy Ford, PK Mayo. Information: https://www.northwoodsbluesfest.com/
Onalaska Community Days, Legion grounds in Onalaska, Wis., with baseball tournament, food, music, children’s activities, water wars and birdhouse building. Information: www.Onalaskacommunitydays.com.
June 19
Coon Creek Trout Fest, Coon Valley, Wis. Kids fishing runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors and music in the American Legion Hall.
June 23-Aug. 1
Great River Shakespeare Festival in Winona, with “The Tempest,” “Great Expectations,” “Romeo and Juliet.” Information: grsf.org.
June 24-26
Country Fest, Cadott, Wis,. Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Thomas Rhett. Information: https://www.countryfest.com/
Budweiser Dairyland National Truck and Tractor Pull, Monroe County Fairgrounds, Tomah, Wis. Information: www.tomahtractorpullcom/tickets.
June 26
Cranberry Blossom Day, Warrens, Wis. See cranberry vines in blossom and hear how cranberries got their name by a third-generation family grower. Cranberry products will be for sale. Wetherby Cranberry Company Inc., 365 Auger Road, Warrens, Wis. Free. Information: 608-378-4813.
June 27
Chippewa County Farm Bureau’s Sundae on the Farm, hosted by Jeff and Marie Pagenkopf at 2435 50th Ave., Elk Mound, Wis., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., with ice cream sundaes, cheese samples and petting zoo. Free, family friendly. Information: tbpanzer@gmail.com.
June 27-July 5
Minnesota Beethoven Festival, Winona, Minn. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.
June 30-July 4
Riverfest in Riverside Park, La Crosse, with music including Randy Houser, Tony Cartwright and Chris Kroeze, lots of entertainment and fireworks on July 4. Information: riverfestlacrosse.org.
July 4
Vernon County Historical Society’s Strawberry Shortcake Social, 1 to 5 p.m. at the Sherry-Butt House, 795 N. Main St., Viroqua, Wis.
July 7-11
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Chippewa Falls, Wis., Trace Adkins, Hairball, Blue Oyster Cult, Grand Funk Railroad, Lanco. Information: https://www.nwsfa.com/
July 9-10
Friends of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve’s Garden Walk in La Farge, 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; featuring eight gardens with prairie plants, flowers and vegetables. Information: Tickets available at kickapoofriends.org. or at the KVR and some of the gardens. Cost is $20 for the weekend or $5 a garden. Children under 18 are free with an adult. Social distancing recommendations will be followed, and masking encouraged and may be required at some gardens.
July 14-18
La Crosse Interstate Fair, fairgrounds in West Salem, Wis., free.
July 15-17
Country Jam USA, Eau Claire, Wis., Old Dominion, Chris Young, Jon Pardi, Craig Morgan. Information: https://www.countryjamwi.com/
Rock Fest, Cadott, Wis., Rob Zombie, Staind, Korn, Danzig, Snoop Dogg, Limp Bizkit. Information: https://rock-fest.com/
July 15-18
Trempealeau County Fair, Galesville, Wis. Information: tcfair@live.com.
July 17
Wine and All that Jazz in the Park, Tourist Park in Readstown, Wis., with wine tasting from local wineries. Jazz music by Cool Jazz Cats out of La Crosse from 6-9 p.m. and food be available. $5. Information: Stacey at 608-769-6299.
July 18
Drive-through Mediterranean Dinner at St. Elias Antiochian Orthodox Church, 716 Copeland Ave, La Crosse. Information: http://www.stelias-lacrosse.org
July 21-25
Monroe County Fair, Tomah, Wis. Information: monroecountyfairwi.com.
July 23-24
The La Crosse Storytelling Festival, at the Pump House, 119 King St., La Crosse, with limited seating. Tales of the Creepy and Scary on Friday night featuring Kim Weitkamp and local and regional tellers; on Saturday, starting at 10:30 a.m., children’s stories, music, magic and activities on the Arla and John Clemen’s stage. Because of covid restrictions, reservations must be made, even for the virtual performances and the free children’s show. On the Sara Slayton Stage (named for the late Sara Slayton, one of the organizers) in the afternoon will be Kim Weitkamp, Bil Lepp, Kevin Kling, and Ariane Lyndon. Evening Cabaret starts with a Luna Story Slam and then the featured tellers. Plans for food and drink are still uncertain because of Covid, but there will be a silent auction. Ticket prices to be announced. Information: www.thepumphouse.org.
July 23-25
One Fest, Chippewa Falls, Wis., Danney Gokey, Rend Collective, Micah Tyler. Information: https://www.one-fest.com/
July 24
Art Fair on the Green, Myrick Park in La Crosse, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Information: lacrosse-wi.aauw.net.
July 28-Aug. 1
Jackson County Fair, Black River Falls, Wis. Information: jacksoncountyfairwi.com
July 29-Aug. 1
Buffalo County Fair, Mondovi, Wis., with tractor pull, demolition derby, The Dweebs. Information: buffalocountyfairwi.com.
July 30-31
Prairie Dog Blues Festival, St. Feriole Island at Prairie du Chien, Wis. Information: Watch website prairiedogblues.com for announcement of lineup.
Aug. 5-8
Buffalo Bill Days, Lanesboro, Minn. Information: www.lanesboro-mn.gov/buffalobilldays/
Aug. 12
Solomon’s Super Soaker Fun Fest, Winona, Minn. Information: https://www.raceentry.com/solomons-super-soaker-fun-fest/race-information
Aug. 12-14
Ashley for the Arts, Arcadia, Wis., with Toby Keith, Barenaked Ladies, Foreigner, Jefferson Starship, Little Bigtown, Switchfoot, Clare Dunn, Kip Moore. Information: www.ashleyforthearts.com.
Aug. 13-15
Irish Fest, La Crosse. Information: Irishfestlacrosse.org.
Aug. 14
Fifties-era Street Dance at Bliss Park in Readstown, Wis., 5 to 9 p.m., with DJ, Cake Walk, and Classic Cars with ice cream and food available on grounds. Free. Information: Stacey at 608-769-6299.
Pure Water Days Parade & Riverfest, Chippewa Falls, Wis.. Information:http://www.chippewafallsmainst.org/pure-water-days-parade—-riverfest.html
Aug. 18-22
Houston County Fair, Caledonia, Minn. Information: Houstoncountyfair.com.
Aug. 19-20
SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, Houston, Minn.
Aug. 21
Carve In 4 & 5 at the Bekkum, Westby, Wis., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., award-winning wood carvers on site to demonstrate, share techniques, sell pieces. Door prizes, free.
Aug. 26-29
Crawford County Fair, Gays Mills, Wis. Information: http://www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com/
Aug. 27-29
The Great River Folk Fest, in Riverside Park, La Crosse. Information: https://greatriverfolkfest.org/index.html Holding an online songwriting contest through June 30. No submission fee.
Aug. 28
Coon Creek Canoe Races starting at 10 a.m. in Coon Valley, Wis., with live music, food trucks, beverages, yard games, rock climbing wall and more.
Aug. 29
Pancake breakfast at the American Legion in Coon Valley, Wis., 8 a.m. to noon.
Sept. 5
Alma Music and Arts Festival, Beach Harbor Road in Alma, Wis., from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with Patchouli and Terra Guitarra, and String Ties. Information: https://www.almamusicandartsfest.org/
Sept. 10-12
Elvis Explosion, La Crosse Center, La Crosse.
Villa Louis Carriage Classic, at Villa Louis in Prairie du Chien, Wis. Information: https://www.carriageclassic.com/
Sept. 11
The 2021 Driftless Music Festival, Eckhart Park Viroqua, Wis., noon to 8 p.m. This free, family friendly music festival features an eclectic music mix, a variety of food and beverages. Bring your own lawn chairs and blankets. Information: https://driftlessmusicfestival.com/ as well as updates on Facebook.
Sept. 15-19
Vernon County Fair, Vernon County Fairgrounds in Viroqua, Wis. Featuring antique tractor pull, Little Britches Dairy Show, and evening Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull, Draft Horse Show, Horse Pulling, Youth Pedal Pull, Meat Animal Sale and evening Demolition Derby, Collegiate Judging, Harness Racing and Cricket Spitting Contest, TA-DA Robots Show & Nick’s Kid Show. Mr. Ed’s Magical Midways will have rides and games on the midway. Information: www.vernoncountyfair.com.
Sept. 16-19
Applefest, La Crescent, Minn. Information: https://applefestusa.com/
Sept. 23-25
Boats and Bluegrass, Winona, Minn. Information: https://www.boatsandbluegrass.com/
Sept. 24-26
Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens, Wis. Information: https://www.cranfest.com/
Sept. 30-Oct. 3
Oktoberfest, La Crosse. Information: Oktoberfestusa.com.
Oct. 1-3
Fresh Art Tour Fall 2021, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, a self-guided journey to studios and galleries in the Lake Pepin and Chippewa River Valleys. Information: www.fresharttour.org.
Oct. 2-3
Cranberry Harvest Days, Wetherby Company Inc., 3365 Auger Road, Warrens, Wis. From 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, see cranberries being harvested by the Van Wychen family (five generations on the marsh). Fee is $10. For an additional fee $10, rent chest waders and wade through the floating cranberries and take your own picture. Cranberry products available for sale. On Sunday, rent waders again for $10. See cranberry equipment on display. No actual harvest on Sunday. Cranberry products will be available for sale. Information: 608-378-4813.
Nov. 26-Dec. 31
Rotary Lights, Riverside Park, La Crosse. Information: https://www.rotarylights.org/