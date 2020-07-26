An update for our readers

We’re listening.
After much thoughtful consideration and planning, on Friday I had shared an announcement from us here at the La Crosse Tribune detailing our plans to move to a five-day print frequency of your newspaper. It was a decision none of us here took lightly. We understand fully the trust our readers have in us and the importance of local news to our community. These are responsibilities we take very seriously.
Since Friday we have heard much feedback, positive and supportive as well as constructively critical. We’ve been listening attentively.
Despite the ongoing and persistent economic pressures on our business associated with the pandemic, and the fundamental change in the way most of our readers have moved to both a print and digital news consumption habit, we have made a further decision to pause on our plans to reduce print publishing frequency.
We agree with you that the timing is not right.
Although seeking to avoid printing and distribution costs on Monday and Tuesday makes quite sound economic sense, to leave those readers most comfortable with a print-only experience without the convenience of a printed newspaper during a resurgence in the pandemic leaves us a bit weak-kneed. At this time, we’ve decided to stay the course and to continue to deliver your news, both in print and digital form, in the way that we have.
We will inevitably need to revisit our plans as the persistent changes in how news is consumed will require it. But for now, it’ll be seven days in print and digital form.
As part of our communications, we’ve recently sent notice to our home-delivered subscribers via United States Postal Service regarding the changes. This notice should be disregarded at this time. We’ll send a corrective note soon.
As I shared previously, we remain committed to keeping you engaged, informed and empowered with the news and information you need. In these most difficult times our commitment remains unwavering. We thank you, our readers, for your loyalty, trust and support.
Thank you.
Sean Burke is publisher of the La Crosse Tribune and president of the River Valley Media Group.
