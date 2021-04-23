 Skip to main content
Analytics system allowing Mayo to ensure vaccine supply, appointments match for minimal waste
Analytics system allowing Mayo to ensure vaccine supply, appointments match for minimal waste

Ordering, storing and scheduling of vaccine doses is nothing new for hospitals, but the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has proven a new beast, with efficient distribution of the essence and the handling conditions intensive.

Brad Weber

Weber

At Mayo Clinic Health System, an analytics system developed by Sandra Elsen, health systems engineer, and implemented with the assistance of Brad Weber, operations administrator, ensured appointment slots for the vaccine matched supply.

Once vials of the Pfizer and Moderna brands are open and reconstituted, they can only be kept for six hours, meaning any doses unused after the last scheduled appointment will need to be discarded, unless someone can be called in for last-minute inoculation.

Sandra Elsen

Sandra Elsen

"One thing we've really hung our hat on is our ability not to have to reschedule patients," says Weber. "We've been pretty militant about never having more open slots for vaccine than we know is coming."

Only a few appointments have had to be delayed due to supply issue, Weber says, with the exception of those who were scheduled to have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, use of which is currently on pause as the FDA and CDC review extremely rare cases of blood clots possibly associated with the one-shot brand.

In Wisconsin, around 90% of vaccine doses allocated have been used, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. At Mayo, the number of doses "wasted," meaning "at the end of the day we had an extra dose and no arm to put it in" has been miniscule. Weber says.

Since December, Mayo has referred daily to Elsen's Excel spreadsheet, tracking orders, inventory of each brand and appointments, with up to 800 shots given daily. 

"Every day for about 16 weeks we were doing the math of how many appointments did we have open and available how many vaccines did we have coming in and how many were used so we made sure we were able to reduce rescheduling to the bare minimum," Elsen says. 

The system, Elsen says, helps Mayo understand supply and demand for not just registered Mayo patients but anyone eligible. With vaccines open to all persons 16 and older statewide and around 35% of La Crosse County residents fully vaccinated, Elsen says the demand will start to slow down in the coming months, leaving individuals who are either uninterested or questioning whether they want to be inoculated.

The modeling will be useful in identifying how many people may be delaying shots until they can ask more questions as well as provide an estimate of what number might decline inoculation entirely. 

"With the modeling and data we've been handling we've been able to kind of predict how that will transition over time," Elsen says. 

COVID-19 vaccination is currently available at Mayo locations, Gundersen Health System sites, the Community Vaccine Clinic at UWL, Weber Health, Walgreens, and various clinics hosted by the La Crosse County Health Department and other entities.

General vaccine registration information is available at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or by calling 844-684-1064.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

