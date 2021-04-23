Analytics system allowing Mayo to ensure vaccine supply, appointments match for minimal waste

Ordering, storing and scheduling of vaccine doses is nothing new for hospitals, but the COVID-19 vaccine rollout has proven a new beast, with efficient distribution of the essence and the handling conditions intensive.

At Mayo Clinic Health System, an analytics system developed by Sandra Elsen, health systems engineer, and implemented with the assistance of Brad Weber, operations administrator, ensured appointment slots for the vaccine matched supply.

Once vials of the Pfizer and Moderna brands are open and reconstituted, they can only be kept for six hours, meaning any doses unused after the last scheduled appointment will need to be discarded, unless someone can be called in for last-minute inoculation.

"One thing we've really hung our hat on is our ability not to have to reschedule patients," says Weber. "We've been pretty militant about never having more open slots for vaccine than we know is coming."

Only a few appointments have had to be delayed due to supply issue, Weber says, with the exception of those who were scheduled to have the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, use of which is currently on pause as the FDA and CDC review extremely rare cases of blood clots possibly associated with the one-shot brand.

