Andrea Van Wyk: Reflections on transgender care -- more transparency needed

Recently, Rachel Levine, assistant secretary of health, claimed that there is “no argument among medical professionals about the value and the importance of gender-affirming care.”

Unfortunately when Levine makes sweeping statements such as this that are untrue (Levine hasn’t surveyed all pediatricians), it quelches any hope for civil discussion among well meaning health care professionals, school teachers, and parents who love their children.

I believe parents and youth in our country are yearning for a safe place to discuss these issues rather than fueled school board meetings or attacking one another on social media sites. I hope it is true that all pediatricians love and care for their transgender patients, but I think we need more transparency in the discussion about the best way to achieve the best long term care.

When I went to medical school at UW Madison not too long ago (class of 2007), I learned about gender identity disorder, now called gender dysphoria — when one’s gender identity does not match one’s biological sex. The Dutch were the first to introduce and experiment with gender transformation at a young age. They gave adolescents puberty blocking hormones first to prevent them from entering puberty, and then introduced cross-sex hormones to develop secondary sex characteristics (breast tissue, etc.) of the opposite sex. Surgery could follow if desired to produce external appearing genitalia. If medical teams treat transgender children and adolescents earlier (i.e. before or early in puberty), then it is easier to obtain “desirable” characteristics of the opposite sex. This sounds slick on paper. But I think it is wise to ask the question, “Just because we can do something medically, should we?” I think we owe it to our children to take a critical eye at this approach.

Even though the Dutch laid out this transformational approach, I believe we as a medical community in the US strayed from diligent medical research in accepting this approach without rigorous studies. Generally, in medicine, when there is a “standard of care” and new therapy is thought to be helpful, there are numerous, robust, large controlled studies to compare and evaluate if the new therapy is more beneficial than the current standard of care. The standard of care just a few short years ago for patients with gender dysphoria was to treat their gender dysphoria in childhood with mental health therapy so that their thoughts came in line with the reality of the genetics of their body, not with experimental hormones. The medical community never assessed the long-term effects of giving children puberty blocking hormones. Hormones have effects on a vast array of body systems and play a huge role not only in sexual maturity, but also in bone health, cardiac health, cancer incidence, etc. Rather than performing long term studies, we, as a society and medical community, have eagerly adapted the Dutch transformational approach as standard of care.

This new standard of care has now created vast repercussions for all children. Because the medical community hopes to identify transgender children at a young age, young children are now asked if they consider themselves male, female or non-binary. Prior to this current age of introducing “gender inclusive questioning,” there were studies showing that about 5-7% of young children have feelings of being/wanting to be the opposite sex. However, the vast majority (80% or more) of these children desist — a term meaning that their gender identity will sync with their biological sex before or during puberty (Steensma et al., 2011, 2013). Do we know what effects our gender inclusive questioning will have on children long term? Will we see that this 5-7% that used to have questions about gender now swell into a much larger percentage? Instead of these children naturally desisting, will these young children instead continue to identify with the opposite gender, thus causing more and more children to undergo puberty blocking/cross hormone therapy that has unknown, long-term consequences? What will this burden be on our children? When children identify as transgender, they unfortunately face higher rates of depression, suicidality, and other mental health concerns. If children pursue gender affirming surgeries, they will be unable to bear their own children. Furthermore, even though surgery can attempt to create external features of the opposite sex, the DNA in every single cell is still the same DNA from conception: XY=male and XX=female.

We haven’t studied what the effects are on all children when we broadly introduce gender inclusive questioning at a young age. What does it mean for a young child to identify as a female? Does it mean that one likes wearing tutus, painting one’s nails, and enjoys playing with dolls? What does it mean to be a boy? Does it mean that one enjoys Legos and playing Star Wars on the playground? When we ask young children gender identity questions, perhaps we are simply reinforcing more stereotypes and opening up the possibility of switching genders at a young age because of games/dress/hobbies that the child gravitates toward. Perhaps we need to change our mindset. Maybe it is healthier for children if we don’t introduce the possibility of choosing a different gender. We can then allow our girls to play with Legos without causing them to doubt or question, “Am I really a girl?”

While it may be harmful to adapt gender transformation at a young age, and it may be harmful to broadly ask all children which gender they identify with, it is unacceptable to bully an individual for the gender they do identify with. Bullying is unacceptable in schools and society, and we need to treat individuals who struggle with gender identity with respect and compassion. Many of these individuals have suffered terrible wrongs such as sexual abuse and harassment. We need to be empathetic as they struggle with feelings of gender confusion.

In the medical community, we need to be honest and allow ourselves to wrestle with the question, “What is health for these patients in the long term?” “Have we really examined what has been helpful for these patients in the past?” Many people cite new studies that claim that gender-affirming care decreases anxiety, suicidality, etc., but these studies are often small (50-70 patients), single centered, not randomized/controlled, and only analyze short term outcomes (1 year post-surgery, for example). Most of the authors themselves caution against applying their research to the broader population because of these limitations. Instead of heeding this caution, most gender clinics in the US that have popped up in recent years are rapidly adopting care including young social transition (which the Dutch even discouraged because of the high rate of desisters) and hormonal/surgical therapy.

In conclusion, I am privileged to take care of my patients in the hospital whichever gender they identify with. However, I am concerned that our current approach for transgender children may not be the best for their long-term health given the lack of large, long-term studies examining consequences of hormonal/surgical care on their physical and mental well-being. I am also concerned that asking all children open-ended questions about gender identity at young ages may create unnecessary confusion for many children. Let’s allow for a transparent discussion about these aspects of gender at a personal level in the doctor’s office, at the community level, and at a national level. We owe it to our children and their future health.

Andrea Van Wyk, MD, is a pediatrician at Gundersen Health System.

