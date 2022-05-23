Andrew Bradley named new principal at Aquinas High School and Middle School

Aquinas Catholic Schools has selected Andrew Bradley as the new principal for Aquinas Middle and High School.

He will take over the position from current Principal Denise Ring as she heads into retirement after 31 years of service with Aquinas Catholic Schools.

Bradley will officially start as principal July 1 and join Associate Principal Ryan Garza in leading the schools.

On the new hire, Ted Knutson, president of Aquinas Catholic Schools, stated, “I would like to thank Mrs. Denise Ring for her 31 years of service as a teacher and as an administrator. She was a true servant leader and will be missed. Mr. Bradley will bring a wealth of Catholic School leadership experience and knowledge. We welcome him and his family to La Crosse and our schools.”

Bradley has spent over 15 years in Catholic education as a teacher and an administrator and currently serves as the principal of Prince of Peace Catholic School in Clinton, Iowa. He has used his vision for Catholic School advancement to influence success at multiple schools.

Bradley has received his Master’s of Education in Educational Leadership from Arizona State University, Master’s of Education in Secondary Education from the University New Mexico, and Bachelor’s of Arts in Government from Georgetown University.

In accepting the position, Bradley stated, “I am incredibly excited to join Aquinas Catholic Schools ... . My wife grew up close to La Crosse and most of her family resides in southwestern Wisconsin. I have been aware of the Aquinas system, and its stellar reputation for many years, and I feel truly blessed to be given the opportunity to help lead both the middle and high schools.”

Bradley will move to the La Crosse area with his wife and five children from Clinton, Iowa.

