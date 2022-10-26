Andrew Dahl in running for 2023 TIME Dealer of Year

TIME has announced that Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda in La Crosse, is in the running for the 2023 TIME Dealer of the Year award.

Dahl is one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas on January 27, 2023.

The TIME Dealer of the Year award is one of the automobile industry’s most prestigious and highly coveted honors. It recognizes the nation’s most successful auto dealers who also demonstrate a long-standing commitment to community service.

Dahl was chosen to represent the Wisconsin Automobile & Truck Dealers Association in the national competition – one of only 48 auto dealers nominated for the 54th annual award from more than 16,000 nationwide.

“Transportation is crucial to people’s lives, and we have this incredible opportunity to serve the community by taking care of their automotive needs,” Dahl said. “Dahl Automotive isn’t about me, but about the ways our legacy family business positively impacts our team, their families, our guests and the greater community."