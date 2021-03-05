Anglers safe after falling through ice in La Crosse

Two anglers who fell through the ice Thursday are safe after pulling themselves from the water.

Shortly after 5 p.m., the La Crosse Fire Department responded to a call of someone who appeared to have fallen through the ice behind Lauderdale Place. Crews were on the scene within five minutes and observed fishing gear next to a hole in the ice. Crews also observed tracks leading from the hole.

Fire crews launched a search with underwater cameras and reach holes before dive crews entered the water. During the search, the La Crosse Police Department interviewed a neighbor who said he saw two people fall in but who were able to get out and leave the area.

The fire department then called off the search and later made contact with the two anglers who fell through. Crews were on the scene for an hour and 40 minutes.

Seventeen fire department personnel and seven pieces of apparatus responded to the scene. The fire and police departments were assisted by Tri-State Ambulance, La Crosse County Dive Team and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

