Anita Taylor Doering graduated with a BA degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison, double majoring in History and International Relations. Not readily seeing tremendous job prospects at the time of her graduation, she continued her studies at Madison, obtaining a Masters degree in Library & Information Studies with a concentration in archival administration. Many long hours were spent in the stacks at the Wisconsin Historical Society, both as a student and as an entry level archivist.
Her passion has been finding hidden historical gems, making sense of it all, and bringing them to light to share with others. For over 35 years, she has listened to countless stories, visited many attics, waded through darkness, bat guano, all in her quest for photographs, written documents, “lost” cemeteries, and other pieces of the past. Anita is the Archives manager and senior archivist at the La Crosse Public Library and enjoys learning new things every day and looking for birds on her hobby farm.
