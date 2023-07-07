Her passion has been finding hidden historical gems, making sense of it all, and bringing them to light to share with others. For over 35 years, she has listened to countless stories, visited many attics, waded through darkness, bat guano, all in her quest for photographs, written documents, “lost” cemeteries, and other pieces of the past. Anita is the Archives manager and senior archivist at the La Crosse Public Library and enjoys learning new things every day and looking for birds on her hobby farm.