Annual art fair raises scholarship funds

On a sunshine-filled Saturday, Myrick Park provided the perfect canvas for the 64th annual Art Fair on the Green, the largest art fair in the Coulee Region.

Over 70 artists displayed their work in booths lining the paths of the park, selling everything from pottery to jewelry. The 2022 fair featured eight new artists and also hosted five local food vendors.

The fair is organized every year by the La Crosse branch of the American Association of University Women to raise scholarship funds for local students.

The event was free to the community. Carol Robertson, the Art Fair chair, said that by not charging admission, the AAUW hoped to generate more foot traffic and focus towards the group's scholarship fund.

"Up until the pandemic, we had always charged admission. We've been questioned over the years, but it was another way to raise money for scholarships, and that's why we did it," Robertson said. "This year, we're doing a big push to help people to understand that we're asking for donations, instead of admission."

Several artists contributed their work to a scholarship raffle, where patrons could buy tickets for a chance to win the art pieces with all proceeds going towards the AAUW's scholarship fund. AAUW members also accepted donations at the entrances of the fair and the park's shelter.

Robertson said that the art fair is the AAUW's signature event each year and requires a team effort from the entire organization.

"It really takes the village to put it all together," Robertson said. "We're finding that we need to recruit even more volunteers. Normally, almost all of our 85 members participate in some way in the art fair."

Last year, the AAUW awarded $29,000 in scholarships and grants, almost half of which came from proceeds from the 2021 Art Fair on the Green. The organization, which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in September, partners with local schools and foundations and also sponsored two La Crosse Tribune Extra Effort scholarships this spring.

"We're really about advocacy for education, reproductive rights, gender equality, diversity, inclusion and a lot of grants and research at the national level for various topics," Robertson said.

In the 64-year history of the art fair, the La Crosse AAUW has raised nearly $600,000 in scholarship funds.