At 14, S’mores has a touch of arthritis and a light graying on his snout.
But the seasoned beagle still displayed a youthful energy Saturday morning, baying excitedly as creatures great and small took refuge from the rain in the foyer of Christ Episcopal Church.
S’mores was among a cluster of dogs, a cat, a guinea pig and a stuffed animal with special meaning attending the annual Blessing of the Pets, held the day after the Feast of St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and the environment.
Father Charles Granger, who joined Christ Episcopal one month ago, and Rev. Kathleen Charles read aloud from the Book of Genesis — “And God said, ‘Let the earth bring forth living creatures of every kind: cattle and creeping things and wild animals of the earth of every kind’” — before reading from Psalm 104:10-25 and the Gospel according to St. Matthew 6:25-33.
“Did you hear how they all calmed down when (the) father started talking?” Lee Donahue, owner of S’mores along with husband Tim, noted after the readings. “They knew, ‘We can bark later. We need to listen now.’”
Indeed, the room was remarkably quiet during the group reciting, as a hulking yellow lab lay calmly by his owner’s feet, majestic poodle Iko sat patiently beside owner John Elliott and 9-week-old guinea pig Spot contentedly munched on a mini bell pepper in the crate held by 9-year-old Kate Elliott.
After the group reciting, each animal took a turn being individually blessed, receiving a St. Francis of Assisi medal for their collars.
Kate, for whom Spot is her and 6-year-old brother Will’s second pet, after a fish, strung the medal on a piece of colorful yarn to drape over Spot’s neck.
“I want him to have a good life,” Kate said of bringing Spot to be blessed. Her portable pal, she noted, is “very nice and likes to snuggle. He also likes to sleep a lot for some reason.”
It was S’mores third time being blessed, and when Rev. Charles asked with a smile, “Did it help?” Lee replied with a chuckle, “He’s 14 — I think so!”
S’mores, described by Tim as happy and curious, has been a beloved member of the Donahue household since puppyhood, and Lee hoped the blessing would keep S’mores comfortable and feeling good in his senior years.
Linda Sherwood, who brought terrier mix Brody, 4 1/2, to be blessed for the second year, says she benefits from the blessing as much as her adoring dog. It’s a sentiment Rev. Charles seconds.
“It’s a really joyful thing. It think it gives them a sense that my animal, my companion, is special and they mean something,” Charles said. “They’re not just a four-legged creature God created. They are an important part of our lives and they bring joy in every way.”
Father Granger, who seemed to soothe each pet with his gentle voice, said he enjoys observing the dynamics between pet and person, and with six years of pet blessing experience, he enjoys picking up on commonalities in appearance and personality.
“It’s an old wives’ tale that people choose dogs that look like them,” he said with a grin. “I check it out.”
Iko, with his springy curls, tufted ears and lush tail, didn’t much resemble his owner, but the certified therapy dog is most definitely an integral part of the Elliott clan.
“Blessings shouldn’t be limited to people,” John Elliott said. “Animals are part of our family and they deserve blessings too — they’re kind of a blessing (themselves).”
While Susan Miller hasn’t had a spunky pup in years, she brought along a furry friend to be blessed nonetheless: plush lamb Miracle, who was by her side during her recovery from an aortic aneurysm last year and stays close to her to this day.
“I knew I didn’t have a live animal but I thought, ‘Miracle needs to be blessed too,” Miller said.
Miller joined the reciting of the Blessing Prayer as she clutched Miracle close:
“... Be praised for giving us the animals, birds and fish which fill your world. May we think of you and thank you when we play with and care for our pets. Be praised for making us so happy to have our pets and to have them to play with. We ask you Lord that we may be good to our pets always, so that they may be happy also. Help us always to take care of them so that they will be healthy ...”
“I think anytime we can have contact with the Holy Spirit,” Miller said, “we’re doing well.”
