Annual holiday concert set at UW-La Crosse

Holiday favorites are once again on the bill at UW-La Crosse during the annual Swinging Yuletide Concert. The popular event is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in the Bluffs, UWL Student Union, 521 East Ave. N.

Ensembles performing include the UWL Jazz Orchestra, UWL Jazz Ensemble and UWL Jazz Combos. There will also be special guest performances by the Coulee Chordsmen and the award-winning Coulee Classic Barbershop Quartet.

Theater arts and music faculty member Kathryn (Kat) Moran will sing with the Jazz Orchestra, featuring arrangements of holiday classics from Ella Fitzgerald and the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra.

The suggested donation for this scholarship fundraiser is $5 for students, $18 for seniors and $20 for others. For tickets, call the Music Department at 608.785.8415 during regular business hours. Tickets will also be available at the door, but reservations are recommended. All proceeds go to UWL Jazz scholarships and are tax deductible.

Refer questions or request disability accommodations (accessible seating, interpreting, closed captioning, FM systems, etc.) to the Music Department at music@uwlax.edu or 608.785.8409.