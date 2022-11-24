Annual Kriskindlmarkt opens in Sparta

The magic of the holiday season comes to life in the eighth annual Kriskindlmarkt, a traditional outdoor European-style market, opening Friday at 2 p.m. in downtown Sparta.

It will continue for four consecutive weekends, until Dec. 17. Friday hours are 4-8 p.m.; Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The sights, smells, and sounds of the season fill the air throughout Sparta’s Water Street, Mueller Square and Creekside Village.

Traditional German food, cinnamon glazed roasted nuts, holiday cookies and bake sale treats, hot apple cider, beer and glühwein will be available. Local artisan crafters, nonprofit organizations, and service groups staff the chalet-style huts that make up the Kriskindlmarkt.

Vendors change daily — sometimes twice daily — providing a wide variety of holiday shopping opportunities.

In addition to the permanent huts in Mueller Square, the five additional temporary huts directly across the street on the Water Street Bridge, the newly added six huts in the lower market area, the three permanent huts, the food kiosk which will house the ever-popular Döner Kabob and the new crepe station, the Beer Shop truck, and the brand new Sausage Hut, there will plenty to see and do this holiday season.

With all of these additions, the market has more than doubled its size, which has drawn increasingly larger numbers of attendees since its debut in 2015.

An opening celebration will take place on Friday at 2 p.m. with a ribbon cutting to celebrate the new sausage hut in the lower market and then in Mueller Square at 4 p.m. Entertainment will be ongoing throughout the event.

The Sparta Area Theatre and Arts Guild will be caroling and appearing as “The Silent Monks” performing two holiday classics each Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. in the upper market. The Sparta High School will have various performances throughout the four weekends.

Wagon rides are offered nightly from 4 to 8 pm and will take folks through downtown to view decorated storefronts and then to the holiday lights display in Evans-Bosshard Park. The wagons will be collecting food and monetary donations that will be dropped off to the holiday lights donation sites at the end of every evening.

Information about the Christmas Market, Holiday Parade, Lights in the Park, CP Holiday Train and other holiday events can be found on the Sparta Area Chamber of Commerce website, www.bikesparta.com, or across its social media platforms.