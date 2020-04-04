Annual river clean up still on May 9 in La Crosse

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

La Crosse's River Cleanup will still be held throughout the day May 9, with dump sites at designated Mississippi River landings open from 8 a.m. to noon.

The cleanup will have strict yet simple guidelines for volunteers that will allow safe participation and allow volunteers to get out of the house.

Pre-registration is required online at rivercleanuplacrosse.com followed by check-in at one of the following landings: Seventh Street Landing, Goose Island South Landing, Clinton Street Landing or Fred Funk Landing on Brice Prairie. Participants who do not pre-register should account for an additional 10 minutes to register by phone, as no paper forms will be available.

Volunteers will work alone or with members of their own households only and abide by social distancing guidelines at landings. Trash bags and gloves will be available, and collected trash can be placed in dumpsters at the landings.

