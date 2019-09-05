The streets surrounding the Gundersen Health System La Crosse campus will be flooded with thousands of community members in bright pink T-shirts Saturday morning, walking in support of breast cancer patients and survivors and honoring those who lost the battle.
Marking its 14th year, Steppin’ Out in Pink, a fundraiser for breast cancer research, will offer 2½- and 5-mile walking routes, kicking off at 9 a.m. Saturday outside the Gundersen Health System East Building, 724 Denton St.
The walk will be preceded by a recognition ceremony at 8:45 a.m., with a performance of the national anthem, guest speakers and the presentation of the Paul Tower Memorial Award.
Since its founding in 2006, Steppin’ Out in Pink has raised more than $5.2 million for breast cancer initiatives at the Gundersen Medical Foundation, as well as covering food, lodging and travel costs for breast cancer patients, providing mammograms for uninsured or underinsured local individuals and supporting services provided by the Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care.
The event has also fully funded the $2 million Norman L. Gillette Jr. Cancer Research Fellowship.
The 2018 event drew a record 6,400 participants and raised more than $400,000.
In addition to the walk, there will be ongoing entertainment on the Gundersen Campus and at mile markers three, four and five and at neighboring parks. Performers include Tom Conrad and Double Take at the main stage near the East Building; Elite Gymnastics and Old Towne Strings at Poage Park; the Onalaska High School Hilltoppers and Coulee Region Giving Hearts Choir at Powell Park; the Vibronauts and La Crescent Apple Annies at Badger Crossing; and Nplooj Siab Angels dancers and Clog Jam on the Pepsi Stage.
There will be Ambassadors of Love Therapy dogs roaming the event for some furry encouragement.
Vendors, food trucks and organization booths onsite will include Able Inc., The Rustic Acorn, Lemon Made Custom Shop, Greyhound Pets of America, Oly’s Mini Donuts and Carver’s Kettle Corn.
Registration for the walk is open from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. for both pre-registrants and day-of registrants. The cost to register Friday or Saturday is $25 for people 13 and older. Participants are encouraged to make an additional donation or collect pledges.
To register for Steppin’ Out in Pink or to view the event schedule and map, visit http://glmf.convio.net/site/TR?fr_id=1080&pg=entry.
