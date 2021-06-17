 Skip to main content
Anosmia a common effect of COVID-19, regaining sense of smell can take months
Anosmia a common effect of COVID-19, regaining sense of smell can take months

Prior to the pandemic, few knew the term anosmia, but the condition is in the spotlight as millions of recovered COVID-19 patients experience a lingering loss of smell, lasting weeks and even months post infection.  

Dr. David Valencia

Anosmia, a temporary or permanent impairment of smell, can be brought on by a cold, flu, allergies, nasal obstructions or nerve damage, and affects not only our ability to detect scents but our sense of taste, and possibly even our mental health. The pandemic has made the condition even more widespread, with olfactory changes a common first sign of a coronavirus infection. 

Occuring in up to 85% of COVID-19 cases, anosmia may be the only symptom some patients experience. And while the majority of individuals will recover their sense of smell -- a study from the "Journal of Internal Medicine" found 95% of COVID patients surveyed regained it within six months, and on average within three weeks -- for some the loss is permanent. 

"While the precise cause of smell dysfunction is not entirely understood, the mostly likely cause is damage to the cells that support and assist the olfactory neurons, called sustentacular cells. These cells can regenerate from stem cells, which may explain why smell recovers quickly in most cases," says Dr. David Valencia, otorhinolaryngologist at Mayo Clinic Health System. 

However, "In a minority of cases, recovery can be incomplete with lasting impairment," Valencia says, noting the condition has the potential to be "devastating" and is associated with depression. Prior to the pandemic, a 2016 study published in Chemical Senses found people with anosmia are more likely to have symptoms of depression, and a report from "The Laryngoscope," published July 2020, found the mental health of COVID patients was most adversely affected anosmia. 

"Depressed mood and anxiety were positively associated with COVID-19 symptoms of decreased sense of smell and taste," the study authors said. "In contrast and surprisingly, depressed mood and anxiety were not associated with symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever, cough, or shortness of breath, which may be harbingers of more dire COVID-19 outcomes."

COVID patients have also reported phantosmia, the perception of a smell that doesn't exist. The odor, Valencia says, is often "unpleasant, such as the smell of smoke or rotten meat. Also, normally pleasant smells can be perceived as foul."

There is no proven treatment for anosmia, Valencia says, so when it comes to COVID related cases, "the best strategy is prevention, which would be vaccination, masking and social distancing." 

Unfortunately, Valencia says, if anosmia is still present within two years post infection, "it is something that is going to stay with them likely for life."  

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

