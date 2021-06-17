Anosmia a common effect of COVID-19, regaining sense of smell can take months

Prior to the pandemic, few knew the term anosmia, but the condition is in the spotlight as millions of recovered COVID-19 patients experience a lingering loss of smell, lasting weeks and even months post infection.

Anosmia, a temporary or permanent impairment of smell, can be brought on by a cold, flu, allergies, nasal obstructions or nerve damage, and affects not only our ability to detect scents but our sense of taste, and possibly even our mental health. The pandemic has made the condition even more widespread, with olfactory changes a common first sign of a coronavirus infection.

Occuring in up to 85% of COVID-19 cases, anosmia may be the only symptom some patients experience. And while the majority of individuals will recover their sense of smell -- a study from the "Journal of Internal Medicine" found 95% of COVID patients surveyed regained it within six months, and on average within three weeks -- for some the loss is permanent.

"While the precise cause of smell dysfunction is not entirely understood, the mostly likely cause is damage to the cells that support and assist the olfactory neurons, called sustentacular cells. These cells can regenerate from stem cells, which may explain why smell recovers quickly in most cases," says Dr. David Valencia, otorhinolaryngologist at Mayo Clinic Health System.

