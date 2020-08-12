Another 14 cases of COVID-19 reported in La Crosse County Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local COVID-19 cases increased by 14 for the second consecutive day, bringing the La Crosse County lab-confirmed total to 939.

Half of the new cases are attributed to individuals in their 20s, and the rest to one patient age 10 to 14, one person each in their 30s and 40s and two each in their 50s and 60s.

Five people are currently being hospitalized due to the virus, and 780 are considered recovered. There has been one coronavirus-related death in La Crosse County, and 18,577 residents have tested negative.

In Wisconsin, positive COVID-19 tests increased by 478 for a running total of 62,263, while negative results increased by 9,446 for a total of 1,023,723.

Five more fatalities were reported, bringing the state's death toll to 1,011. Hospitalizations for the coronavirus were up by 33, for a total of 5,125.

The La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard will host three free COVID-19 drive-up testing days, running from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, 24 and 31 at the Health and Human Services parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.