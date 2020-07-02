Another 17 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, free testing day July 10

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

La Crosse County's lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed by 17 Thursday, for a running total of 482 cases.

The newest cases are attributed to one child under age 4, 11 individuals in their 20s, two in their 30s and three in their 50s. One person remains hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no local deaths related to COVID-19

An additional 224 negative tests results have come in since Wednesday for La Crosse County residents, for a total of 12,509.

In Wisconsin, confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have reached 29,738, with 3,519 total hospitalizations and 793 deaths from the virus. Negative tests total 563,946.

The La Crosse County Health Department urges wearing fabric face masks in public, practicing physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary excursions.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.