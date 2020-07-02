You are the owner of this article.
Another 17 new cases of COVID-19 in La Crosse County, free testing day July 10
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

La Crosse County's lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed by 17 Thursday, for a running total of 482 cases.

The newest cases are attributed to one child under age 4, 11 individuals in their 20s, two in their 30s and three in their 50s. One person remains hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no local deaths related to COVID-19 

An additional 224 negative tests results have come in since Wednesday for La Crosse County residents, for a total of 12,509. 

In Wisconsin, confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 have reached 29,738, with 3,519 total hospitalizations and 793 deaths from the virus. Negative tests total 563,946. 

The La Crosse County Health Department urges wearing fabric face masks in public, practicing physical distancing and avoiding unnecessary excursions.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Congregating for the Fourth of July weekend is not advised, and those who choose to go against recommendations are asked to do so only in an outdoor setting, to wear a face covering, and to stay six feet from non-household members.

A Wisconsin National Guard free COVID-19 testing day will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Logan High School, 1500 Ranger Drive, La Crosse. Testing is open to La Crosse County residents with at least one potential symptom of the coronavirus. 

Monroe reports 6 more cases

Monroe County reported six new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 73 confirmed cases.

Monroe County has 20 active cases, 52 recoveries and one death.

County public health officials report five of the six new cases identified through the National Guard testing site on Tuesday.

The cases involve:

  • A woman in her 70s, moderate symptoms.
  • A man in his 30s, moderate symptoms.
  • Two men in their 20s, both with moderate symptoms.
  • A woman in her 20s, moderate symptoms.
  • A female age 15-19, investigation ongoing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

