Another big snowstorm forecast to hammer areas north and west of La Crosse
0 comments
top story

Another big snowstorm forecast to hammer areas north and west of La Crosse

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
4.jpg

Another big snowstorm is predicted to hammer areas north and west of the La Crosse area this weekend into early next week, according to forecasters.

In portions of Wisconsin and northern Michigan where there still is snow on the ground, the system could bring the threat for flooding, with warmer temperatures and rain on Saturday and Sunday, AccuWeather said.

The storm could bring up to 2 feet of snow and blizzard conditions over portions of the Plains. It will start hitting later Friday after bringing snow to the Southern California mountains, then drought-busting rain across the southern Plains and mid-Mississippi Valley.

The worst-hit areas for snow and wind will be portions of Nebraska, the eastern Dakotas and extreme western Minnesota, AccuWeather said.

The system will gradually shift over the western Great Lakes by Monday, with colder air moving in and rain transitioning to snow, though no accumulation is expected for southern Wisconsin.

5.jpg

Key links when winter weather strikes

Wisconsin road conditionsMinnesota road conditionsIowa road conditionsNational Weather Service office in La CrosseLa Crosse Regional AirportXcel Energy outage mapGreat Rivers 211

+10 Year in Review: Tribune photographer Peter Thomson shares his most memorable photos of 2019
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News