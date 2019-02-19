Try 1 month for 99¢
Skier

A cross country skier glides across Forest Hills Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. With 4 to 8 inches of snow on the way, skiing conditions should remain good.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

The roads and sidewalks are finally clear and ... we get another winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service. 

A winter storm is expected to make the Wednesday morning and evening commutes tricky, with a total 4 to 8 inches of snow beginning about 3 a.m. and tapering off by 6 p.m.

That's on the heels of the storm that brought 4.7 inches of snow to La Crosse on Sunday.

But at least southwest Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota are getting a reprieve from the unusually cold February weather of late: Wednesday's high is expected be 33 degrees, followed by 29 on Thursday, 37 on Friday and 38 on Saturday.

But we won't stay dry: The forecast calls for snow and rain on Saturday.

