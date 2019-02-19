The roads and sidewalks are finally clear and ... we get another winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service.
A winter storm is expected to make the Wednesday morning and evening commutes tricky, with a total 4 to 8 inches of snow beginning about 3 a.m. and tapering off by 6 p.m.
That's on the heels of the storm that brought 4.7 inches of snow to La Crosse on Sunday.
But at least southwest Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota are getting a reprieve from the unusually cold February weather of late: Wednesday's high is expected be 33 degrees, followed by 29 on Thursday, 37 on Friday and 38 on Saturday.
But we won't stay dry: The forecast calls for snow and rain on Saturday.
